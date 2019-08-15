Honeywell (HON) Holder Stewart & Patten Co Has Lifted Its Position; West Family Investments Decreased Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Position by $1.53 Million as Share Price Declined

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 86,113 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (HON) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 8,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 81,627 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, up from 72,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 967,830 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,985 shares to 144,092 shares, valued at $23.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,018 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty Co stated it has 6.53% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 0.59% or 8,500 shares. Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept invested 0.87% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Basswood Capital Mngmt Llc holds 1.68% or 163,150 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests Llc stated it has 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 106,579 are held by Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability. Retirement Of Alabama owns 567,401 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Princeton Strategies Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.67% or 15,825 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd holds 20,159 shares. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd reported 8,875 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Burney has 9,846 shares. Bangor Bankshares holds 0.1% or 3,448 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 60,693 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pacific Invest, a California-based fund reported 19,542 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability reported 10,283 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.02% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Muzinich Incorporated reported 539,243 shares stake. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 1,322 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 12,087 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 1,350 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 98,250 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 233,440 shares. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Lc invested in 1.08% or 108,436 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 25,939 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 208,957 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 163,969 shares. 24,958 were accumulated by Ameriprise Finance Inc. Punch & Associate Inv Mgmt invested in 0.61% or 559,365 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).