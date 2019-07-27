Honda Motor LTD (HMC) Shareholder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Lifted Its Position by $3.78 Million as Market Value Declined; Woodward (WWD) Share Price Rose While Daruma Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (HMC) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 140,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.65M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Honda Motor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 545,756 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 22.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 23/04/2018 – Global SUV Market 2013-2018 & 2023: Increasing Investments by Leading Auto Manufacturers Such as Jeep, Toyota & Honda – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/04/2018 – Motor racing-Gasly lost for words after fourth place finish; 03/04/2018 – Business school: leaderless groups, Honda, business school gifts; 25/03/2018 – Honda Touring Cars Shine at Circuit of the Americas; 10/05/2018 – HONDA SAYS APRIL CHINA VEHICLE SALES -8.8PCT Y/Y, VS -13 PCT IN MARCH; 28/03/2018 – ANA HOLDINGS and Honda Aircraft Company Announce a Strategic Partnership to Expand the Business Jet Market; 07/03/2018 – JAGUAR LAND ROVER CEO SAYS MINUTES OF DELAY AT THE BORDER AFTER BREXT WOULD LEAD TO “HUGE DISADVANTAGES”; 21/05/2018 – Motorsport: Mir signs pre-contract for Honda MotoGP move; 20/03/2018 – Pro Pakistani: Honda Partners With Faysal Bank to Offer Exclusive Services

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 6,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,940 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 41,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $115.78. About 301,347 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee; 10/04/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 10/04/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 277,364 shares to 836,407 shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 32,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 655,930 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Pembroke Mngmt Limited owns 158,050 shares. Champlain Investment Partners Llc invested 0.35% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 42,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Terril Brothers Inc has invested 2.73% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 18,784 are owned by Fifth Third Comml Bank. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 88,911 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Daruma Lc reported 34,940 shares. Stifel Finance invested in 9,476 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.88% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Regions owns 13,124 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Commerce has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 7,601 shares.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 2.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $71.44M for 25.17 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $12.25 million activity. $382,326 worth of stock was sold by Sega Ronald M on Tuesday, February 12. 7,600 shares were sold by COHN JOHN D, worth $669,128. Shares for $187,096 were sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman. $1.26M worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares were sold by Preiss Chad Robert.