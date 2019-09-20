Honda Motor LTD (HMC) Share Price Declined While Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Decreased by $443,700 Its Holding; Intelsat S A (I) Stock Value Rose While Silver Lake Group Has Cut Position by $9.21 Million

Silver Lake Group Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Lake Group Llc sold 484,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 11.90M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.38 million, down from 12.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Lake Group Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 168,430 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (HMC) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 17,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 173,309 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, down from 191,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honda Motor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 415,628 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 17/05/2018 – Honda sharpens focus on China with factory move; 15/05/2018 – U.S. CPSC- RELATED TO RECALL, NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED; 23/05/2018 – HONDA TO JOINTLY DEVELOP EV BATTERIES W/ CHINA’S CATL: NIKKEI; 16/05/2018 – Honda Awarded For Advanced High-Strength Steel Innovation At 17th Annual Great Designs In Steel Seminar; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 13/03/2018 – Honda, Ford to testify at U.S. Senate Takata hearing -aides; 24/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU: POSSIBLE U.S. AUTO TARIFFS ARE CLEARLY LINKED TO NAFTA TALKS, SAYS CANNOT SEE LINK BETWEEN AUTO TARIFFS, NATIONAL SECURITY; 27/04/2018 – Honda Motor FY EPS Y590.79 Vs EPS Y342.10; 28/03/2018 – Kelley Blue Book Names Honda ‘Best Overall Brand,’ ‘Best Value Brand’ and ‘Most Refined Brand’ in 2018 Brand Image Awards; 25/03/2018 – Honda Eschews Discount Battle Costing Foes $100 Million a Month

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 118,460 shares to 268,289 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

