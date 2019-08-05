Honda Motor LTD (HMC) Holder South Dakota Investment Council Trimmed Its Stake by $710,640; Mason Street Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $962,808 as Stock Declined

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (HMC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 26,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 51,870 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 78,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Honda Motor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 522,136 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 27/04/2018 – Honda Motor Sees FY Net Y570.00B; 14/04/2018 – Honda eyes top slot in India’s two-wheeler market; 09/03/2018 – Honda takes business jet to India; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Honda Aircraft Company LLC; 05/04/2018 – WORKERS AT MONCTON HONDA VOTE TO STRIKE; 13/03/2018 – Global Autoparts Market Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 100 Companies Including Honda Motor, Denso, and Mitsubishi Motors – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/05/2018 – China Daily: Dongfeng Honda-built CR-Vs recalled for lubricant issues; 18/04/2018 – DEFH: April 18, 2018 – DFEH Settles Disability Discrimination Claims Against Berkeley Honda Autocenter. – Spanish; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Honda Motor 7267.T -2017/18 group results (IFRS); 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 22,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 792,038 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.64M, down from 814,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.66 million shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 557 shares to 42,708 shares, valued at $50.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 13,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

