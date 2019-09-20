Honda Motor LTD (HMC) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreased Position; Farmers & Merchants Investments Cut Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake by $1.07 Million; Stock Price Declined

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 21,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 146,061 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34M, down from 167,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 7.92 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd (HMC) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 166,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.07M, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Honda Motor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 1.06M shares traded or 65.65% up from the average. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 16/04/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Announces HondaJet China Will Expand Operations At Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport; 27/04/2018 – Honda unleashes a shock with projection of 46% profit drop; 20/05/2018 – China Daily: Dongfeng Honda-built CR-Vs recalled for lubricant issues; 28/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-In South Korea, U.S. cars are rare, and often German or Japanese; 05/04/2018 – WORKERS AT MONCTON HONDA VOTE TO STRIKE; 26/03/2018 – TopSpeed: VW’s Midsize Pickup Concept Could Preview A Potential Competitor For The Ford Ranger, Honda Ridgeline, And Chevy; 10/05/2018 – TABLE-Honda Tsushin Kogyo 6826.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN HONDA FINANCE CORP-EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, UNIT OF CO AMENDED ( FIFTH AMENDMENT) ITS C$1.6 BLN ($1.3 BLN) SECOND AMENDED, CREDIT AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – ANA HOLDINGS, HONDA AIRCRAFT IN HONDAJET MOU; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN HONDA FINANCE CORP – FIFTH AMENDMENT EXTENDED TRANCHE A COMMITMENT TERMINATION DATE FROM MARCH 24, 2018 TO MARCH 24, 2019 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. HMC’s profit will be $1.61B for 7.33 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 1.42M shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $35.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enel Chile S A by 999,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.47M shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Cor (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. The insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Dillon Kenneth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 4,019 shares to 108,485 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 24,698 shares. Argent Trust Com has 17,114 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 124,426 shares. Conning Inc accumulated 0.02% or 11,195 shares. Leavell Investment Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lifeplan invested in 0% or 103 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0.74% or 36,063 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 200 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co owns 26,966 shares. R G Niederhoffer Mgmt holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8,400 shares. 391,186 were reported by Guardian Trust. Cim Invest Mangement Inc has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 6,406 shares.