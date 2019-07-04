Honda Motor Company LTD (Adr) (HMC) Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $3.88 Million; Kopernik Global Investors Increased Its Stake in Range Res (RRC) as Share Value Declined

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.98 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88M, up from 6.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 5.82 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Adr) (HMC) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc analyzed 143,591 shares as the company's stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.27 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $45.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 188,287 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 22.46% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 16.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.18 per share. HMC’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 6.58 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,514.29% EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Adr) Cl by 48,486 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $168.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ABEV) by 501,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. 10,000 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390.