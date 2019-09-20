Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) Reaches $26.86 After 5.00% Up Move; Intrepid Capital Management Upped Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Stake By $386,790

The stock of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 420,490 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 28/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-In South Korea, U.S. cars are rare, and often German or Japanese; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 22/03/2018 – Honda Civic Type R Takes on Pirelli World Challenge; 16/04/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Announces HondaJet China Will Expand Operations At Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport; 10/04/2018 – Honda Reaches One Million Vehicles with Honda Sensing® on U.S. Roads; 29/03/2018 – Richland Source: Johnson named a nominee for Honda Division II Athlete Of The Year award; 27/04/2018 – HONDA MOTOR 7267.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) OPERATING PROFIT 833.56 BLN YEN (-0.9 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 700.00 BLN YEN (-16.0 %); 25/04/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Presses Honda about the Status of Recalled Vehicles Still on the Road with Defective Takata Airbags; 14/04/2018 – Honda sees the Indian two-wheeler market to have higher potential than ASEAN countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia which have almost matured; 05/03/2018 Rugged Yet Refined Honda Ridgeline Arriving at DealershipsThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $47.53B company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $28.20 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HMC worth $2.38B more.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Crawford & Company (CRD.A) stake by 15.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc acquired 38,679 shares as Crawford & Company (CRD.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 295,274 shares with $3.11 million value, up from 256,595 last quarter. Crawford & Company now has $558.85 million valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 24,129 shares traded. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) has risen 19.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.A News: 07/03/2018 – CRAWFORD & CO CRDb.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.12 BLN TO $1.14 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Crawford & Company® Board Declares Quarterly Dividends; 07/05/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford SWCD pond clinic slated for June 6; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Board Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Edward F. Crawford to President; 11/05/2018 – PARKOHIO BOARD NAMES EDWARD F. CRAWFORD PRESIDENT; 16/04/2018 – Crawford’s TruLook Improves Claims Handling Efficiency by Up to 30 Percent; 05/04/2018 – ESPN: Pelicans signing guard Crawford; 09/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT NAMES CRAWFORD CT RETIREMENT PLANS, TRUST FUNDS CIO; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Crawford Supportive of Modified Steel Tariffs; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. Sees 2018 Class B EPS 71c-81c

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.53 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. It has a 4.64 P/E ratio. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Analysts await Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. HMC’s profit will be $1.61 billion for 7.38 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

