Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) Reaches $23.99 After 6.00% Up Move; Stifel Financial (SF) Has 1.32 Sentiment

Stifel Financial Corp (SF) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 115 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 87 sold and decreased their equity positions in Stifel Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 59.26 million shares, down from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Stifel Financial Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 4 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 73 Increased: 80 New Position: 35.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. for 360,484 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 910,137 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 2.22% invested in the company for 262,436 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Financial Bank & Trust has invested 2.16% in the stock. Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 501,657 shares.

The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 85,072 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has risen 12.53% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Stifel to Acquire B&F Capital Markets, Inc. – GlobeNewswire" on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Stifel to Acquire George K. Baum & Company – GlobeNewswire" published on August 12, 2019

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $97.24M for 9.05 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, firms, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking comprising personal and commercial lending programs.

