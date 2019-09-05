Honda Motor Co. LTD (HMC) Holding Has Increased by Aviance Capital Partners Llc; Mufg Americas Holdings Position in At&T (T) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 48,035 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 36,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 350,304 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 05/04/2018 – HONDA:AUTOMOBILE PRODUCTION,SALES UNIT IN BRAZIL TO RESTRUCTURE; 16/05/2018 – Honda to resume sales of China flagship CR-V; 08/03/2018 – Twin Cities Auto Show Headlines Red Letter Week for Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers; 26/03/2018 – All-New 2019 Honda Insight Production Model Makes Global Debut at New York International Auto Show; 11/03/2018 – Bourdais Leads Honda Sweep of Indy Car Season Opener; 21/05/2018 – Motorsport: Mir signs pre-contract for Honda MotoGP move; 28/05/2018 – Honda puts winning formula to work with China’s CATL; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN HONDA FINANCE CORP-EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, UNIT OF CO AMENDED ( FIFTH AMENDMENT) ITS C$1.6 BLN ($1.3 BLN) SECOND AMENDED, CREDIT AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Honda Auto Rcvbls 2018-2 Owner Trust Nts Prlm Rtgs; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN HONDA FINANCE CORP – FIFTH AMENDMENT EXTENDED TRANCHE B COMMITMENT TERMINATION DATE FROM MARCH 24, 2022 TO MARCH 24, 2023

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 32,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 547,894 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.18M, down from 579,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.95. About 12.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,993 shares to 20,501 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,783 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 6,582 shares to 47,302 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.56 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Ltd Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ronna Sue Cohen has 0.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 510,450 shares. Ssi Inv Inc holds 0.04% or 16,625 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Ca owns 1.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 207,436 shares. Garland Capital Mngmt holds 119,316 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Incorporated Ma has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Daiwa Sb Investments invested in 219,000 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 20,465 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Lc has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,000 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Company invested 0.47% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dubuque National Bank & holds 0.08% or 15,295 shares. The Michigan-based Arcadia Management Mi has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Glenview Bancorporation Dept reported 82,244 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak holds 0.31% or 7,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0.77% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

