Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.64% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.78% of all Auto Manufacturers – Major companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 0.00% 7.40% 3.00% Industry Average 166.08% 10.78% 3.98%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor Co. Ltd. N/A 27 7.82 Industry Average 2.72B 1.63B 12.09

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 7.00 4.00 3.00 2.80

As a group, Auto Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 40.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Honda Motor Co. Ltd. -5.61% -4.75% -10.28% -17.12% -18.24% -5.94% Industry Average 8.69% 10.23% 7.09% 26.49% 19.63% 51.61%

For the past year Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has -5.94% weaker performance while Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s rivals have 51.61% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. are 1.2 and 1. Competitively, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s rivals have 2.60 and 2.32 for Current and Quick Ratio. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1 shows that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s rivals are 34.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Dividends

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s competitors beat Honda Motor Co. Ltd.