Honda Motor Co LTD Adr (HMC) Holding Held by Greenleaf Trust; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Ronna Sue Cohen Lifted Position by $4.72 Million as Shares Declined

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13363.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 4.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4.75M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 35,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr (HMC) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 37,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 93,625 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 55,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 1.68M shares traded or 171.16% up from the average. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 05/04/2018 – WORKERS AT MONCTON HONDA VOTE TO STRIKE; 28/03/2018 – ANA HOLDINGS, HONDA AIRCRAFT IN HONDAJET MOU; 21/05/2018 – HONDA CARS INDIA TO INTRODUCE 3 NEW MODELS THIS FISCAL: HYODA; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 10/05/2018 – TABLE-Honda Tsushin Kogyo 6826.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 10/05/2018 – HONDA SAYS APRIL CHINA VEHICLE SALES -8.8PCT Y/Y, VS -13 PCT IN MARCH; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics; 28/03/2018 – Mashable: Honda debuts its slick new hybrid at the New York Auto Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At National Bank & Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 13,150 shares. Advisory Services Net Llc reported 48,894 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Torray Ltd Co reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10.36M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated owns 69,386 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Yacktman Asset Ltd Partnership has 8.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bridges Inc holds 211,448 shares. Indiana Tru And Mgmt Company holds 0.93% or 12,879 shares in its portfolio. Cap Glob Invsts owns 6.13M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Lederer Assocs Counsel Ca owns 19,760 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.92% stake.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honda Motor Company Revisited – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hydrogen Cars Appear Dead as EVs Take the Reins – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honda Profit Slumps on Restructuring Charges – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honda Motor Company Is Risky But The Motorcycle Business Has Rich Prospects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2018.