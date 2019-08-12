Homrich & Berg Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $601,146; Yum! Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose While Carroll Financial Associates Has Boosted Its Position

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 5,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 74,481 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, up from 69,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $136.98. About 3.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 78.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 3,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 7,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 4,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.95. About 132,170 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Did Apple Abandon Its AR and VR Headset Dreams? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 20,517 shares to 73,755 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,084 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menlo Advisors Limited Liability reported 4.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 144,924 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 3.2% or 825,995 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank accumulated 44,916 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested in 4.78% or 462,115 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 2.14 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp holds 0.39% or 47,907 shares. Thompson reported 126,936 shares. Philadelphia has invested 3.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanseatic Mngmt Serv holds 6.03% or 49,041 shares. Tiger Eye Limited invested 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund reported 152,538 shares. Mu Invests Ltd reported 53,000 shares stake. First Dallas stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Com, a Alabama-based fund reported 41,598 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 24,351 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs invested 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 28,920 were reported by Old Point Tru N A. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Co has 3,394 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.09% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,737 shares. Td Cap Llc accumulated 3,239 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund has invested 0.13% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 60,000 shares. Profit Invest holds 0.23% or 2,970 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.35% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 1.40M shares. Cls Ltd Co has 103 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 720 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 9,600 shares. Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.38% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).