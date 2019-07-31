Homrich & Berg Upped Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $692,445 as Stock Value Declined; Tygh Capital Management Increases Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (VAC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (VAC) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 16,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,038 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 92,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $103.21. About 399,946 shares traded or 28.08% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 05/03/2018 MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACACTIONS EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181315: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation; ILG, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Reaffirmed Its Guidance for the Full Yr 2018; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 75.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 13,065 shares as the company's stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,376 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 17,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 4.64M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha" on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Pre-Open Movers 07/11: (IMUX) (OMER) (DVAX) (CI) (CVS) (WW) (SNSS) (BBBY) (FAST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com" published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "CVS Is Attractively Valued And Bottoming – Seeking Alpha" on July 09, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 6,164 shares to 281,180 shares, valued at $14.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 34,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,247 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 19,733 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 65,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,959 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH).