Homrich & Berg Trimmed Stake in Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) as Valuation Declined; Timessquare Capital Management Stake In Addus Home Care (ADUS) Was Has Increased

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Addus Home Care Corp (ADUS) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 128,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 882,730 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.13M, up from 754,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Home Care Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 177,714 shares traded or 30.34% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500.

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. It closed at $18.46 lastly. It is up 3.13% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 57,388 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 8,970 shares or 0% of the stock. Timpani Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.78% or 25,693 shares in its portfolio. Eos Limited Partnership accumulated 44.56% or 2.17 million shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 52,050 shares. Friess Assoc Limited Company accumulated 76,048 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 58,867 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,420 shares. Rudman Errol M stated it has 57,548 shares. Oppenheimer Inc stated it has 4,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 150,627 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 140,684 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 1,300 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0% or 47,402 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt reported 84,339 shares.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Addus HomeCare Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Addus Homecare Signs Definitive Agreement To Purchase Hospice Partners Of America – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Addus HomeCare EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 395,055 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $79.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc Cla by 226,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.57 million for 14.42 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 78,146 shares to 799,299 shares, valued at $25.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il invested in 0% or 29,133 shares. 285,290 are owned by Blackrock. Coe Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 41,126 shares. 200 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh owns 188,692 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Llc has 10,555 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Com has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 3 shares. Missouri-based Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 58,894 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 84,359 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Inc owns 28,864 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 70,128 are held by National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 1,979 shares.