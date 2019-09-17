Homrich & Berg Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $644,641; Stock Value Rose; Janney Capital Management Trimmed Taiwan Semicon Mfg Co (TSM) Position by $555,399; Valuation Declined

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semicon Mfg Co (TSM) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 14,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 257,212 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08 million, down from 271,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semicon Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 1.98M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 30.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 22,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 95,861 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 73,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 16.74 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: D.C. Entrepreneurs Express Highest Level of Confidence in Their Local Economy Since Fall 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018; 19/03/2018 – SEC WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDS LINKED TO 2016 BOFA-MERRILL LYNCH CASE; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 24,034 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Argi Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 30,116 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 38.24 million shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.06% or 66,316 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 27,396 shares. Sandler Capital reported 500,000 shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Company holds 1.07 million shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Moreover, Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stearns Fin Grp Inc holds 0.19% or 36,687 shares in its portfolio. Pointstate Capital Lp holds 0.06% or 103,400 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,725 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 554,777 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.22% or 76,336 shares. Sonata Cap has 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,588 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 1.65M shares or 0.91% of all its holdings.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 25,835 shares to 14,030 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 56,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,490 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 64,170 shares to 65,856 shares, valued at $13.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 17,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Sp Bank Etf (KBE).

