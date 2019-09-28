Homrich & Berg Decreased Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $375,498; Stock Rose; As Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) Stock Value Rose, Norris Perne & French Llp Decreased Stake

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 188,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 118,461 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94 million, down from 306,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 403,207 shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 1,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 11,504 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, down from 13,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 92,355 shares to 451,536 shares, valued at $17.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 30,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.00 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.66 million for 47.13 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

