Homrich & Berg Decreased Stake in At&T (T) by $1.87 Million; Stewart & Patten Co Has Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 56,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 742,490 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 799,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 2,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 222,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.77M, down from 224,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 4,103 shares to 160,208 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 8,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sather Grp Inc holds 34,056 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Co reported 121,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bath Savings reported 78,175 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 779,104 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Company owns 44,745 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Finance Consulate invested in 18,219 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 2.67M shares. 553,965 are owned by Ls Investment Advsrs. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 34,782 shares. Forte Lc Adv owns 57,921 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp reported 1.80M shares. Ghp Advsrs stated it has 126,435 shares. Davis R M owns 44,512 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Swedbank invested in 1.53 million shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $556.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12,929 shares to 275,837 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At & T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

