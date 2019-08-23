Homrich & Berg Has Cut Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Value Rose; Smucker J M (SJM) Shareholder Somerville Kurt F Has Decreased Its Position

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $218.78. About 1.11M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Smucker J M (SJM) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 5,234 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 8,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Smucker J M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $112.69. About 117,319 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 16/05/2018 – Selling JM Smucker Overdone; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Parent of Pet-Food Maker Nutrish; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S ON AINSWORTH ANNOUNCEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 09/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Smucker’s Pillsbury, baking brands said to be for sale; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 8,062 shares to 44,863 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 905 shares to 3,136 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 10,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).