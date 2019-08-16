Homrich & Berg Lowered Its Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Stake by $348,789; Share Value Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $3.64 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 34.58M shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 104,968 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 17/05/2018 – PE Hub: Golub Capital looks to sell minority stake; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 36.94 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $27.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 121,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 4,831 shares to 18,037 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 171,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp Inc holds 0% or 23,100 shares. Citigroup Inc has 223 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs owns 14,347 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Blackrock Inc accumulated 285,290 shares. Management Assoc New York, a New York-based fund reported 16,600 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). The California-based Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0.01% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Cibc World Mkts holds 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 12,949 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Company has 15,264 shares. Frontier Management Com holds 1.24M shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 101,800 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 37,343 shares. M invested in 13,481 shares or 0.06% of the stock.