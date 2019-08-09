Homrich & Berg Has Lowered Its Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Stake by $348,789; Share Price Declined; As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Trimmed by $35.37 Million Its Holding

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 99,543 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 2.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32 million, down from 3.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 3.83M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – WNBC 4: Toys R Us Gift Cards Can Be Exchanged for Bed Bath & Beyond Credit; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Six Classes of CD 2007-CD5; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 943,797 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Us Natl Bank De invested in 10,855 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 18,404 shares. Dc Capital Advisors Ltd holds 3.73% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 300,000 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 11,100 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 62,258 shares. 17.00 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il holds 11,331 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Valueworks Ltd has invested 3.51% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Moon Capital Limited Partnership holds 5.78% or 694,489 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 69 shares.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $41.71M for 6.40 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 46,886 shares to 51,369 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 632,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 9,983 shares to 17,346 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).