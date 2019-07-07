Homrich & Berg Decreased Position in Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) by $348,789; Permanens Capital LP Holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Has Lifted as Stock Rose

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 826,038 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 62,904 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2018; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 10,560 shares to 21,754 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 26,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). 15,264 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 84,827 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 118,700 shares. Frontier Invest Management invested in 1.24 million shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh owns 188,692 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Delaware reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 181,536 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cornerstone holds 0.3% or 101,827 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt reported 2,329 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 171,500 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 223 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 5,576 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.39 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

