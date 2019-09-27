Homrich & Berg Has Cut Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.27 Million; Optimum Investment Advisors Position in Valero Energy New (VLO) Has Upped by $719,950 as Shares Declined

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,193 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, down from 11,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $386.89. About 2.45M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 05/03/2018 – Air Arabia Planning 100-Jet Deal for Airbus A320s or Boeing 737s

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 847% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 8,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 9,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $811,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 2.68 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 3.89 million shares stake. 19,677 are held by Pinnacle Hldg Limited Company. Madrona Financial Ser Ltd Co has invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shoker Investment Counsel has invested 1.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 1,900 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Murphy Mngmt holds 1.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 33,935 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Birinyi Associate Incorporated holds 1.73% or 11,300 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 1.02% or 202,974 shares. Georgia-based Gw Henssler And Limited has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Round Table Svcs Limited Company accumulated 1,218 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,965 shares. Holt Advisors Llc Dba Holt Partners LP invested in 1,300 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Co reported 40,743 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,731 shares to 9,508 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 18,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.51 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “737 MAX crisis prompts structural shifts at Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “End of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX grounding up to individual countries – Live Trading News” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing board makes safety changes, recommends more amid 737 MAX crisis – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Valero Energy Stock Slumped Nearly 12% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buying Exxon Stock Is an Income Play Now, a Growth Name Later – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “A jump in oil prices is creating trading opportunities in these investments – MarketWatch” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Is Refining Cash For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.31M were reported by Parametric Port Ltd Co. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 78,750 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 3,122 shares. Texas-based U S Invsts has invested 0.33% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Northern has invested 0.12% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 54,786 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank Tru has invested 0.37% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,210 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Macroview Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 264,407 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.02% or 31,668 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37,222 shares stake. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Private Trust Na holds 3,380 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Lc reported 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).