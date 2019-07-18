Homrich & Berg Raised Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding; Mobile Mini (MINI) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Homrich & Berg increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 29.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Homrich & Berg acquired 1,642 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Homrich & Berg holds 7,175 shares with $1.39 million value, up from 5,533 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $101.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $211.65. About 549,643 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 80 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 60 reduced and sold their stakes in Mobile Mini Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 43.45 million shares, down from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mobile Mini Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 48 Increased: 57 New Position: 23.

More notable recent Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ July 17, 2019 Forecast – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Del Taco Makes Summer a Bit Sweeter With Introduction of $1 Mini Floats – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TSX futures rise as oil prices gain – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ Upside Momentum is Slowing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TSX futures point to a lower open – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Bislett Management Llc holds 11.96% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. for 582,882 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 529,684 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.65% invested in the company for 685,306 shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 2.52% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 152,808 shares.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes.

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MINI’s profit will be $19.34 million for 19.46 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 154,645 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of NEE in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Overweight” rating.