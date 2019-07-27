Homrich & Berg Decreased Its Stake in Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) by $348,789; Millennium Tvp Management Company Has Decreased Its Chegg (CHGG) Position by $8.51 Million

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. It closed at $18.25 lastly. It is down 2.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2018; 16/03/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Golub Says Better Economic Data, Less Inflation Fueling Markets (Video); 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 883,267 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 26,466 shares to 31,458 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 78,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.39M for 14.26 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: Why It’s The Only Large, Externally Managed BDC We Like – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monroe Capital: An Ugly Duckling I Can Live With, 40% Upside And 15% Yield While You Wait – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BDC Heavy Weights: Goldman Sachs Enters The Ring Against Main Street And Golub Capital – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Jul 16, 2019 – NEXT Financial Group, Inc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF, Schwab Short-Term US Treasury – GuruFocus.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Upcoming Book Value Declines For This Higher Yielding BDC? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Corporation holds 495,513 shares. 37,343 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Ltd. Sei Company has 8,674 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 1.45M shares. Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership reported 38,590 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 46,743 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability accumulated 377,748 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 70,128 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). 1,398 are held by Heritage Wealth. The New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.58% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Brown Advisory Inc owns 115,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clough Cap Partners LP holds 1.31% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) or 840,566 shares. Frontier Mngmt Company stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Stifel reported 25,428 shares.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chegg, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chegg Inc (CHGG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Under-The-Radar Stocks With Big Upside Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity. BROWN ANDREW J sold $2.86 million worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74 million for 271.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 17,848 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1.11% or 162,730 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Co has 0.35% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 50,840 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 165,934 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. American Century accumulated 238,616 shares. First Trust Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 163,622 shares. Ranger Investment Ltd Partnership owns 436,411 shares. De Burlo Group Incorporated invested in 0.95% or 123,900 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Clearbridge Llc accumulated 2.53M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 11,717 shares. Tenor Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 32,600 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd stated it has 190,933 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.