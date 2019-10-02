Homrich & Berg Cut Home Depot (HD) Stake By $1.12 Million; Millennium Management Increased By $353.44 Million Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Position

Millennium Management Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 153005.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc acquired 6.43 million shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 6.43 million shares with $359.33 million value, up from 4,200 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $38.70B valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 2.27M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS

Homrich & Berg decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 5.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Homrich & Berg sold 5,422 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Homrich & Berg holds 102,519 shares with $21.32 million value, down from 107,941 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $245.75B valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $224.4. About 2.13M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools

Millennium Management Llc decreased Nielsen Hldgs Plc (Call) stake by 159,600 shares to 23,900 valued at $540,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) stake by 234,382 shares and now owns 7,865 shares. Nextgen Healthcare Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 192,068 shares. Thomas White International Ltd reported 0.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 7.38M shares. James Invest Rech holds 70,631 shares. 38,152 were accumulated by Kwmg Lc. Moreover, Amg Funds has 1.58% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Conning Inc reported 1.37% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,190 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.02% or 496,704 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd holds 9,859 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Group Ltd Company owns 152,079 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. 1.01M are held by River Road Asset Limited Company. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 26,480 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70.57’s average target is 20.04% above currents $58.79 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Cowen & Co downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, May 10 to “Market Perform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7700 target in Wednesday, September 25 report. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Strong Buy” rating.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum, Andersons to combine ethanol interests – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big Marathon shareholders seek CEO ouster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. 12,500 shares were bought by ROHR JAMES E, worth $601,750 on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 3.44% above currents $224.4 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. UBS maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 21. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.26 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.79% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 1.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Quadrant Cap Lc holds 20,345 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd invested 0.99% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 19,817 are held by Baxter Bros. Regent Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has 7,961 shares. 28,516 are held by Hodges Cap. 17,854 were reported by Guyasuta Advsr. Regal Ltd Com reported 2,900 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.15% or 1,621 shares. Essex Fincl Service accumulated 15,214 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 1,474 shares. 12,485 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.83M shares. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability holds 6,313 shares.

Homrich & Berg increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 4,399 shares to 13,483 valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (HDV) stake by 4,103 shares and now owns 160,208 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was raised too.