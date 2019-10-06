Homrich & Berg Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $406,297 as Stock Price Declined; Marathon Trading Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) as Shares Rose

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 272,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 554,685 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82M, up from 281,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – SOLUTION WILL ENABLE ALMOST DOUBLE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 04/04/2018 – POLAND’S ENERGA SAYS PICKS GE POWER AND ALSTOM POWER FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ITS OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT; 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017; 20/04/2018 – GE Stands by Profit Forecast, Brushing Off Worries (Correct); 26/03/2018 – Retail AI Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 13/04/2018 – More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 2,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 54,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58 million, down from 57,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 211 shares to 2,986 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookmont Mgmt invested in 22,600 shares. 1.98M were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bankshares. Nexus Inv owns 10,726 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 14.70 million shares. Mufg Americas holds 245,029 shares. Gould Asset Lc Ca invested in 2,333 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability reported 31,850 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.94% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,464 shares or 0.28% of the stock. E&G Advisors Lp has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,576 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 7,456 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Community Fin Gp Lc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 23,542 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 223,523 shares. Valicenti Advisory Serv Inc invested in 0.17% or 2,457 shares. 141,068 are owned by Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott.

