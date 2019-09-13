Homrich & Berg Boosted Walmart (WMT) Position; Last Week U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Analysts

Homrich & Berg increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 42.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Homrich & Berg acquired 3,081 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Homrich & Berg holds 10,364 shares with $1.15M value, up from 7,283 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $335.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $117.81. About 1.63 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart Sees 60c EPS Headwind in FY20 as it Looks to Accelerate India Growth; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 14/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N SAYS IT PLANS TO EXPAND ITS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY OPTION TO MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY END OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart close to buying majority stake in Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 12/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart; 12/05/2018 – Walmart may launch IPO for India’s Flipkart in as early as four years; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week: sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Walmart; 30/05/2018 – WALMART – COMPANY REPORTED SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ELECTION OF EACH OF WALMART’S 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/04/2018 – WALMART AIMS TO DOUBLE SAM’S CLUB STORES IN CHINA BY 2020:DAILY; 16/03/2018 – A former Walmart executive’s lawsuit claims the retailer has been inflating e-commerce growth numbers:

Among 2 analysts covering U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. U.S. Silica Holdings has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.67’s average target is -2.47% below currents $10.94 stock price. U.S. Silica Holdings had 3 analyst reports since July 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 10 by RF Lafferty. See U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: RF Lafferty Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Downgrade

05/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $13.5000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $14.0000 15.0000

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 334,314 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – EP Minerals to be Acquired by U.S. Silica; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N EXPECTS DEMAND TO RAMP THROUGHOUT THE YEAR AT A FASTER PACE THAN CAPACITY ADDITIONS- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 Rating To U.S. Silica’s Proposed Credit Facility; Outlook Is Stable; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy EP Minerals for $750 Million; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company has market cap of $805.33 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It currently has negative earnings. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Among 7 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $10700 lowest target. $119.71’s average target is 1.61% above currents $117.81 stock price. Walmart had 15 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 5. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, May 17. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Raymond James.