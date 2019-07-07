Homrich & Berg Increases Holding in Abbvie (ABBV); Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Richmond Hill Investments Has Lowered Holding by $6.14 Million as Market Value Rose

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 4,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,357 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 20,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.85M shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc analyzed 306,908 shares as the company's stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $47.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 5.32 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.67 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 9,751 shares to 5,537 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 10,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,524 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

