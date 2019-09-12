Homrich & Berg Trimmed Its Position in At&T (T) as Stock Value Rose; Hillman Co Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 56,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 742,490 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 799,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 20.54M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.28M, up from 15,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $19.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1842.62. About 1.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 13/04/2018 – Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos say this is the most effective way to make tough decisions

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 10.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windsor Cap Management Ltd holds 39,299 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,146 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Com accumulated 1.24M shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 113,864 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 23.91M shares. The Missouri-based Cutter & Communications Brokerage Incorporated has invested 0.96% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept holds 1.12% or 80,594 shares in its portfolio. Kempner Mngmt reported 178,528 shares or 3.91% of all its holdings. Family Firm has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lpl Ltd Llc has 0.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hamilton Point Advsrs Lc has 1.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pzena Invest Management Lc owns 1.72 million shares. Arcadia Inv Corp Mi holds 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 1,400 shares. Westpac Corp reported 852,265 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 211 shares to 2,986 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 30,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

