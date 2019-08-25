Homrich & Berg Has Upped Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake; Granite Construction (GVA) Had 2 Bulls

Homrich & Berg increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 530.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Homrich & Berg acquired 26,466 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Homrich & Berg holds 31,458 shares with $1.63M value, up from 4,992 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $36.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 5.58M shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT

Among 4 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Granite Construction Inc has $66 highest and $3100 lowest target. $49.75's average target is 81.77% above currents $27.37 stock price.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $278,359 activity. $55,800 worth of stock was bought by Roberts James Hildebrand on Tuesday, August 20. Jigisha Desai had bought 1,556 shares worth $43,179. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It currently has negative earnings. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Homrich & Berg decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) stake by 6,164 shares to 281,180 valued at $14.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) stake by 5,247 shares and now owns 13,246 shares. Ishares Tr (TLT) was reduced too.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity. $324,598 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50's average target is 25.44% above currents $56.2 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.