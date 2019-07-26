Homrich & Berg Has Decreased Its Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Holding as Stock Declined; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Greenhaven Associates Lifted Its Holding by $3.70 Million as Share Value Declined

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 149,395 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.75M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $175.87. About 1.96 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 4,303 shares. Hartford Mgmt accumulated 50 shares. Murphy Cap Management has invested 0.49% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 69,212 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Limited accumulated 3,100 shares. Shellback Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 1,888 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Altrinsic Global Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hyman Charles D holds 4,422 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Verity Asset has 0.33% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,561 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 20,375 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 47,021 shares. Pacific Global Investment Management Company has invested 0.35% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Zebra Capital Management Llc reported 7,672 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 75,270 shares to 12.16 million shares, valued at $756.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. On Friday, July 12 Inglis John C bought $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Brown Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 115,850 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 58,894 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Investment reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Benjamin F Edwards & has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). 200 were reported by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Cornerstone Cap reported 101,827 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 17,781 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 37,343 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 127,557 shares. 325 were reported by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Stifel Financial invested in 25,428 shares or 0% of the stock. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 15,515 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Schroder Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning accumulated 10,421 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,065 shares to 30,376 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 13,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).