Homrich & Berg Has Lifted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake; Fdx Advisors Has Boosted Its East West Bancorp Com (EWBC) Stake

Homrich & Berg increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 31.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Homrich & Berg acquired 17,752 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Homrich & Berg holds 73,632 shares with $2.03M value, up from 55,880 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $253.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 29.03M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 5.3% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest

Fdx Advisors Inc increased East West Bancorp Inc Com (EWBC) stake by 153.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fdx Advisors Inc acquired 7,127 shares as East West Bancorp Inc Com (EWBC)’s stock declined 5.90%. The Fdx Advisors Inc holds 11,759 shares with $564,000 value, up from 4,632 last quarter. East West Bancorp Inc Com now has $5.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 224,727 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING

Among 2 analysts covering East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. East West Bancorp has $62 highest and $4400 lowest target. $55’s average target is 37.05% above currents $40.13 stock price. East West Bancorp had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 19 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 69,702 are owned by Fjarde Ap. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 4,306 shares. 366,328 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Advsrs Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 24,428 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited holds 0.29% or 1.81M shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 20,779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 315,150 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.13% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 2.16 million shares. Moreover, Raymond James Service Advsrs has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 21,373 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd holds 0.04% or 8,542 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 190,952 shares or 0% of the stock. Field & Main Retail Bank holds 2,395 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.04% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio.

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased Chubb Limited Com stake by 5,473 shares to 19,738 valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced O Reilly Automotive Inc New Com (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 2,420 shares and now owns 17,459 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 27.98% above currents $27.27 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.