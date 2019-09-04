Homrich & Berg Has Increased By $479,304 Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Cummins Has 1.44 Sentiment

Homrich & Berg increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 31.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Homrich & Berg acquired 17,752 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Homrich & Berg holds 73,632 shares with $2.03 million value, up from 55,880 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $254.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 23.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected; 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off

Cummins Inc (CMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 396 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 275 sold and reduced their holdings in Cummins Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 123.87 million shares, down from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cummins Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 240 Increased: 269 New Position: 127.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Limited has 0.45% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 47,985 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation holds 0.76% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 7.52M shares. Clal Insurance Enterprises Hldgs Ltd has 0.69% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Berkshire Hathaway reported 896.17 million shares stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 49,357 shares. The Rhode Island-based Blue Cap has invested 1.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dudley & Shanley holds 214,300 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Harvey Cap holds 1.17% or 88,606 shares in its portfolio. 17,938 are owned by Jnba Financial Advsr. Bryn Mawr stated it has 52,430 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt owns 950,600 shares. Driehaus Ltd Liability Com has 10,926 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 3.17M shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc holds 625,274 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 27.89% above currents $27.29 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. Wood upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, June 18.

Homrich & Berg decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 3,322 shares to 9,084 valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 26,956 shares and now owns 3,561 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.91% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $148.69. About 435,218 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer

Cincinnati Casualty Co holds 5.97% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. for 46,000 shares. Marshfield Associates owns 518,344 shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Western Capital Management Co has 4.12% invested in the company for 1,835 shares. The Rhode Island-based Weybosset Research & Management Llc has invested 3.72% in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 53,444 shares.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89 million for 9.68 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.46 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 9.08 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.