Homrich & Berg Position in Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Has Decreased by $348,789; Core (CORE) Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Trimmed Its Holding

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 20,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 144,569 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.25 lastly. It is down 2.83% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Ameriprise Fin accumulated 396,752 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 38,287 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk holds 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) or 77 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 190,551 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Moreover, Sterling Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 34,278 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 17,701 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Brown Advisory reported 746,095 shares. Comerica Comml Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 328,696 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership invested in 11,870 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Analysts await Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CORE’s profit will be $20.18 million for 21.63 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Convertible Bond Etf by 170,000 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $84.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Benjamin F Edwards And, Missouri-based fund reported 1,332 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 16,000 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 101,800 shares. 213,462 were reported by Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Com Delaware. Ares Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.31% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 14,885 shares. Moors Cabot invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). M Securities owns 13,481 shares. Meridian Counsel Inc stated it has 0.12% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Blair William Il has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 506,538 shares. Schroder Invest Group Incorporated reported 1.03 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 13,924 are held by Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company. Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 171,500 shares stake.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 171,554 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $82.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.39 million for 14.26 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.