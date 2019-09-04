Homrich & Berg Has Upped Stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by $452,284; Cdk Global (CDK) Holder Raymond James Trust Upped Holding by $418,006 as Stock Value Declined

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 82.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 3,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 8,606 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 4,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $106.55. About 376,914 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 24/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 09/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Smucker’s Pillsbury, baking brands said to be for sale; 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Acquisition Strengthens Current Pet Food Portfolio; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 05/04/2018 – Smucker’s Bite-Sized Pet-Food Deal Goes Down Easy; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition Of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker Of Rachael Ray(TM) Nutrish(R) Pet Food

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Cdk Global Incorporated (CDK) by 48.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 22,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 14,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Cdk Global Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 256,732 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 20,517 shares to 73,755 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 11,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,856 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,915 shares to 14,355 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (LQD) by 4,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,109 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (MDY).