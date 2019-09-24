Homrich & Berg Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $356,865; Capital International LTD Position in United Technologies (UTX) Has Raised by $533,000

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 20,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 1.09M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 27,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 24,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.23 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A by 14,150 shares to 35,573 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 866 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 34,962 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx accumulated 32,180 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 29,381 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc has 383,785 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 0.2% or 33,717 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp owns 102,171 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.35% or 24,625 shares in its portfolio. Westport Asset Inc has 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 1.65M shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Co reported 24,418 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 9,765 shares. General American invested in 2.68% or 217,541 shares. 7,405 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 153,504 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,923 shares to 54,452 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,592 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.09% or 29,000 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Co Il invested in 1.07% or 1.67M shares. Confluence Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 6,419 shares. Bollard Lc invested in 0.39% or 102,098 shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 13,680 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Advisors Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 187,329 shares. 2,328 are owned by Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. California Public Employees Retirement reported 5.62 million shares. S R Schill & accumulated 0.67% or 9,656 shares. Wealthcare Capital Llc holds 0% or 230 shares. Schulhoff Incorporated stated it has 57,160 shares or 3.3% of all its holdings. Magnetar Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 63,787 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited has invested 4.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fil Limited reported 4.47M shares.