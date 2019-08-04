Homrich & Berg Lowered Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Market Value Rose; Cadinha & Co Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $7.24 Million as Market Value Declined

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 751.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 122,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 139,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 16,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46M shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,925 shares to 11,695 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 248,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Tru Commerce, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,816 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr reported 5,609 shares. Everence Cap holds 0.85% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 25,357 shares. Renaissance Invest Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 55,891 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12,778 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 1.91% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 666,825 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc has 4,347 shares. Sfmg Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Goelzer Inv Management Inc reported 4,711 shares. Ally holds 20,000 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com reported 656,606 shares stake. 842 were accumulated by Stelac Advisory Service Lc. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd owns 69,609 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Cwh Management reported 15,555 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13,067 shares to 23,015 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,646 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).