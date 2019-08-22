Homrich & Berg Has Cut Position in Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) by $348,789 as Valuation Declined; Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Holding Held by First American Bank

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 64,813 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO

First American Bank increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 110,460 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, up from 102,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 3.74M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – BP-SOCAR Agreement is For Exploration in North Absheron Basin of Caspian Sea; 10/04/2018 – BP RAN A BLOCKCHAIN TRADING PILOT FOR 6 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – BP says planned maintenance underway at Gelsenkirchen oil refinery; 09/03/2018 – ALVARO GRANADA, BP MEXICO FUEL DIRECTOR, SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 24/05/2018 – BP HAS APPETITE TO INVEST MORE IN RUSSIA IN RIGHT CIRCUMSTANCES; 18/05/2018 – Oil & Gas industry needs to do more on climate change – investors; 14/05/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: #BREAKING: Suspect at large after person shot at BP Gas Station in northeast Charlotte this morning, police; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – FROM BP-004 STUDY, CO REPORTED HIGH RATES OF DISEASE-FREE SURVIVAL & OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH PID; 10/04/2018 – BP Has 66% Interest in Vorlich Field; Ithaca Energy Has Other 34%; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BP at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primecap (POAGX) by 16,481 shares to 566,774 shares, valued at $24.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqr by 196,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,827 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 185,935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware holds 0.28% or 213,462 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability reported 10,555 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Management Group reported 1.03 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 84,827 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc Incorporated invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Van Eck Assoc Corp accumulated 495,513 shares. 308,357 were reported by D E Shaw. Raymond James Finance Services holds 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) or 14,347 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has 74,789 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Ameriprise holds 46,743 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17,752 shares to 73,632 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 5,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).