Homrich & Berg Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Lifted as Shares Rose; Augustine Asset Management Has Cut Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) Stake by $363,580 as Stock Value Declined

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (CHT) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 10,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 32,915 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 43,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 124,863 shares traded or 68.43% up from the average. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s March Subscriber Numbers (Table); 14/05/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes 1Q Net Loss NT$1.06B Vs Net Profit NT$1.70B; 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Mar Rev NT$17.49B Vs NT$18.04B; 25/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Up 4.9%; Volume Doubles; 27/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 2017 Form 20-F filed with the U.S. SEC; 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Apr Rev NT$17.31B Vs NT$18.55B; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: CHT ties up with Tata to offer cross-border IoT services; 28/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Jumps 4.8%; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES FALL 3.05% Y/Y :2412 TT; 08/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Upgrades to VCAS Ultra from Verimatrix to Secure New Premium UHD/4K Services

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 1,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 7,175 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 5,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62M shares traded or 54.28% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 135,084 shares. Westfield Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 30,560 shares. Captrust has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.35% or 90,221 shares. First Personal Financial Serv reported 0.3% stake. Moreover, Westpac Banking has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stonebridge Capital Management has 2,424 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel invested 1.25% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Proshare Lc has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Osterweis Cap reported 179,537 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 1.04 million shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited accumulated 9,773 shares. Jones Cos Lllp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ameritas Inv Partners owns 36,326 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,566 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 9,751 shares to 5,537 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 10,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,524 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

