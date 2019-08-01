Homrich & Berg Cut Home Depot (HD) Stake by $2.75 Million; As Veracyte (VCYT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Has Increased Stake

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 191,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 726,554 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.18M, up from 534,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 266,510 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71 million, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $216.54. About 901,115 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.52 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 10,560 shares to 21,754 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 36,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Whittier Co owns 73,977 shares. 143,047 are owned by Fayez Sarofim Co. Buckingham Capital Management Incorporated reported 81,616 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 757,662 shares. Provise Grp Llc holds 0.19% or 6,977 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 1.07% or 47,932 shares. The Arizona-based Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 43,300 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc owns 94,548 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Macroview Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 29 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 32,465 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Northeast Inv Management owns 16,477 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.3% or 9,385 shares in its portfolio. Buckhead Mgmt Llc accumulated 33,775 shares or 2.02% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. 75,000 shares valued at $1.53 million were sold by JONES EVAN/ FA on Thursday, February 28.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 21,223 shares to 42,385 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 52,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,861 shares, and cut its stake in Starr Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veracyte, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Veracyte (VCYT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.