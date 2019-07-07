Homrich & Berg Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Tjx Cos (TJX) Share Price Rose, Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Its Stake

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 3,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,102 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 10,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 265.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 76,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 28,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp by 76,444 shares to 38,260 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 151,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,888 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 34,892 shares to 38,247 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,246 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

