Homrich & Berg Increases Position in Smucker J M Co (SJM); As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Camelot Portfolios Raised Position by $687,999

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 82.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 3,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 8,606 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 4,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $112.06. About 182,541 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: FDA Informed Company of Three Illness Reports; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Acquisition Expands Presence in Fast-Growing Premium Pet Food Category; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 57.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 11,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 31,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 20,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 2.38 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moller Financial accumulated 1,778 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 9,500 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 661 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Alyeska Lp holds 6,582 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York has 0% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Covington holds 0.11% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 15,714 shares. Fairfield Bush owns 51,435 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Moneta Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,665 shares. Raymond James & accumulated 221,935 shares. Moreover, Brave Asset Mgmt has 0.36% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 5,550 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt accumulated 83,775 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd reported 6,134 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd has 0.03% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 20,385 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IPAC) by 10,224 shares to 49,111 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 10,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,524 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 19,245 shares to 6,065 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Real Asset Inm And Gw (JRI) by 38,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,390 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd &I (RNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Mgmt Lc reported 170 shares stake. Gam Holdg Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 104,170 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 21,102 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 375 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Co Ltd Partnership reported 1.35% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,994 shares. 97,267 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Dana Investment Advisors Inc has 0.91% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 323,605 shares. The Missouri-based Cortland Assoc Inc Mo has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 650 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.13% or 51,615 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 702 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.