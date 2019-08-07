Homrich & Berg Increases Stake in Centene Del (CNC); As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $812,175

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 34,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 69,206 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 34,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 6.03 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 6,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 34,945 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 28,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 977,300 shares traded or 5.16% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,516 shares to 84,323 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 7,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,836 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 34,892 shares to 38,247 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 10,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,524 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.19% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 6,848 were accumulated by Navellier Incorporated. American Gp Incorporated reported 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 408,065 shares. 3,837 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hartford Inv Mgmt accumulated 45,180 shares. 1,400 are held by Sandy Spring Bank. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co invested in 42,166 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.35% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Comml Bank Of The West holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 48,437 shares. Bluemountain Capital reported 2,020 shares. Eminence Capital LP reported 2.83 million shares. New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 70,717 shares.