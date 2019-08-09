Homrich & Berg Has Boosted Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position by $1.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Price Rose, Diam Company LTD Trimmed by $121.17 Million Its Stake

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 530.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 26,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 31,458 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 4,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $60.03. About 5.41M shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH DIDN’T AFFECT FLY DELTA APP,MOBILE.DELTA.COM; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 500,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 239,810 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.07 million, down from 740,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $274.8. About 2.05M shares traded or 15.45% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.