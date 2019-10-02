Homrich & Berg Stake in Southern Co (SO) Increased by $715,165; As American Intl Group (AIG) Market Value Rose, Moon Capital Management Increased Position by $281.74 Million

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 5,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 75,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 billion, up from 70,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 3.37 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 13,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 89,187 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 76,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 4.00 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Report: Significant Majority of Leisure Travelers Embrace Innovation in Travel – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AIG, Apple, Charles Schwab, Ciena, E*Trade, GoPro, Spotify, Stitch Fix, TD Ameritrade and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Rich Baich as Chief Information Security Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm Investments holds 762,002 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cim Mangement Inc invested 0.17% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Plante Moran Advsr Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 735 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 603,121 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na holds 1,842 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc reported 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Seabridge Advsr invested in 45,530 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Com Va holds 236,150 shares. Guardian Cap LP reported 6,258 shares stake. Central Commercial Bank And Tru Communications stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,320 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 21,345 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs. Illinois-based High Pointe Limited Liability Com has invested 1.51% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 210 shares to 3,226 shares, valued at $643.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,465 shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,422 shares to 102,519 shares, valued at $21.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 56,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,783 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has 0.18% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.56% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Asset Mgmt One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 676,430 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 6.13M shares or 0.1% of the stock. The New York-based Qs Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Iowa Bank & Trust has invested 0.43% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lathrop Inv Mgmt holds 0.11% or 7,320 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.2% stake. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 267 shares. 4,893 were accumulated by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora. Dupont Management invested in 0.05% or 42,022 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Com Ma has invested 0.56% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).