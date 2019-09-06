Homrich & Berg Has Decreased Position in Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) by $348,789; As Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Rose, Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34M, down from 11.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 3.01 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 219,127 shares traded or 40.29% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Fair Closes $100M Debt Facility and Equity Investment from Ally – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ally Bank Surpasses $100 Billion in Retail Deposits in Just 10 Years – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Ally Insurance Group – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Consumers spent an Average of Nearly $2,000 on Vehicle Repairs and Maintenance in the Last Five Years, Ally Survey Finds – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fair raises $100 million for car subscription app – L.A. Biz” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 7.96M shares to 10.66M shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 540,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $364.98M for 8.38 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Atria Investments Lc reported 13,924 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 344,923 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco reported 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 11,863 shares. Schroder Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Mraz Amerine & Assoc Inc has invested 0.16% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Allen Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 18,756 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.12% stake. Ameriprise owns 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 46,743 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Cornerstone Cap holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 101,827 shares. Van Eck Corporation holds 0.04% or 495,513 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.43 million for 14.42 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Golub Capital: The Diamond Among BDC Gems – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $157.1 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 14 BDC Peers – Part 1 (Post Q1 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Golub Capital BDC: This 7.1%-Yielding BDC Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2018.