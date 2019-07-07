Homrich & Berg Decreased Its Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Ami Investment Management Position in Howard Hughes (HHC) Has Lifted as Stock Value Declined

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 68,091 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 16/03/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Golub Says Better Economic Data, Less Inflation Fueling Markets (Video); 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 17/05/2018 – PE Hub: Golub Capital looks to sell minority stake

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 302,688 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 17,672 shares to 177,190 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.39M for 13.86 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth stated it has 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com stated it has 218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Mngmt owns 1.03M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northern invested in 25,360 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited stated it has 37,343 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisory Rech Inc invested 0.07% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Hightower Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Northeast Consultants Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 74,789 shares. 279,969 are held by Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 493,918 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 14,894 shares. 840,566 were reported by Clough Cap Prtn L P. Moreover, Frontier Invest Mgmt has 1.38% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 1.24 million shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking owns 12,485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Independent Investors Inc stated it has 34,080 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Cardinal Cap Limited Liability Co Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 424,200 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 195 shares. Fdx Advisors invested in 0.01% or 2,473 shares. 472 were reported by Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Pnc Services stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 152,704 shares. Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 334,346 shares. The Texas-based Holt Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Prtn Lp has invested 0.19% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Bessemer Gru Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.18% or 426,500 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp stated it has 247,901 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,062 shares to 20,297 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.