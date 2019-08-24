Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

We will be comparing the differences between Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 461.14 N/A -1.88 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 60.95 N/A -2.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Homology Medicines Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Homology Medicines Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 22.14% and its average price target is $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.