Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 278.64 N/A -1.52 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 9 7.20 N/A -2.53 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Tocagen Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Homology Medicines Inc.’s upside potential is 103.27% at a $36 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Tocagen Inc. is $11, which is potential 101.47% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Homology Medicines Inc. appears more favorable than Tocagen Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Homology Medicines Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 36.9% respectively. 8.76% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.59% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.