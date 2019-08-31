Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Since Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 450.64 N/A -1.88 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 151.34 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Homology Medicines Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Homology Medicines Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares and 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.